LEBANON, Illinois — Zamantha Mulder of Wollcottville has graduated from McKendree University with a Bachelor of Science degree in health promotion and wellness, and biopsychology.
The university is conferring 733 degrees at its Illinois and Kentucky campuses in 2020 — six associate, 508 baccalaureate, 198 masters and 21 doctoral degrees — on students who completed their degree requirements in December 2019 and in May and July 2020.
While the traditional on-campus ceremony is not being held this year, the Class of 2020 is invited to gather on May 7-8, 2021, for commencement exercises at the Lebanon, Illinois, campus, and on June 10, 2021, for students at the Radcliff, Kentucky, location.
Founded in 1828, the historic Lebanon, Illinois, campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Missouri. McKendree also has a campus in Radcliff, Kentucky, and offers programs online and at nearby Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
