AUBURN — Chase Rollins’s story personifies the success of recovery from addiction through Serenity House of northeast Indiana.
Last year, isolated by the pandemic, Rollins was swimming for exercise when an idea came to him: He could compile a book sharing his journey and those of others who found sobriety through Serenity House’s program.
“When I was swimming those laps, I felt literally inspired. I was so excited,” Rollins said.
The result of his inspiration went on sale through Amazon earlier this month. “Stories of Serenity: Tales from Residents Who Found Peace” sold more than 300 copies in the first three days.
The book compiles seven stories, including Rollins’ own, and an introduction written by another Serenity House graduate.
Serenity House opened its first recovery home south of Auburn in 1995. Today, the organization operates three recovery homes in Auburn, three in Warsaw, one in Albion and one in Plymouth — five for men and three for women — with a total capacity of 120 residents. Approximately 2,500 people have spent time in those homes over the past 26 years.
“Our highly structured environment and our programs are designed to facilitate a spiritual transformation that will enable our residents to lead a happy, useful and productive life, free from alcohol and drugs,” Serenity House says on its website.
Rollins’s paperback book sells for $4, and Rollins is encouraging people to buy one for themselves and another to donate to Serenity House residents.
“I didn’t want to make any money, I just wanted to make it as cheap as possible so people would be able to send them to Serenity House,” Rollins said.
“I expected maybe 50 books to be sent to Serenity House,” he added. “So many people have shown so much love.”
One anonymous donor bought $100 worth of books for Serenity House, Rollins said. To date, approximately 250 books have been donated.
“I feel like all the contributors have been published” through the project — not just himself, Rollins said. Each person featured in the book wrote his or her own chapter. Their names are included, but some last names are omitted. All are originally from northeast Indiana.
Rollins worked on the project from Durham, North Carolina, where he is entering his third and final year of studies at Duke Divinity School.
His unlikely journey toward a master of divinity degree included four stays at Serenity House over a five-year span.
“It wasn’t like I went in there and it was an easy road, and I just left and everything’s been great,” Rollins said.
“The main inspiration behind the book was to be able to share our experiences, strengths and hopes with current residents in an effort to show them that they are not alone, that others have been exactly where they are,” he said.
Rollins’s story and others in the book share the same arc: Addictions drove them to rock bottom, they entered the Serenity House program in desperation and now look back on it with gratitude.
“Because of my stay at the Serenity House, I now have a life that I never imagined possible,” Jon wrote. His first criminal charge at age 15 was followed by “20 years of insanity” driven by addiction, he said.
Jon first entered Serenity House in 2009, but he relapsed and was arrested when a drug task force raided his home. His children were taken away by the Department of Child Services. His wife, also addicted, went through recovery at another facility, but visited Serenity House daily for support.
“Today, my children are happy and healthy young adults. My wife has completed three college degrees and is currently working on her doctorate of counseling education and supervision,” Jon wrote. The couple now live in Tennessee, where Jon sponsors several men in 12-step programs.
Rollins said he is impressed by Jon and his wife “hitting a bottom like that and rising back up.”
Spencer moved into a Serenity House site at Auburn in March 2013. He completed a nine-month program in December 2013 and has been sober since then. He became a Serenity House manager in 2015 at age 25.
Though he no longer works there, Spencer remains involved with Serenity House. He is pursuing a career in human services “because I learned how rewarding helping others truly is,” he wrote.
“My residence and past employment with Serenity House is a huge reason that I am alive today. Before living there, I was heading down a very dark path filled with drugs, alcohol and very bad decisions,” Spencer wrote. “Without having gone through this program, there is a good chance that I would probably be dead or in prison.”
Sarah starting drinking at age 14 and began using cocaine, opiates and meth at 20.
“Surprisingly, it would be right in my hometown, just a few blocks from my home, that I would finally find hope,” she wrote about the Serenity House for women in Auburn. “They loved me until I could love myself and helped me learn how to be a happy, functional person again.”
Sarah wrote that she has been sober since July 2016.
Scarlett used both methamphetamine and heroin, leading to criminal arrests, she wrote.
“I am living proof that you can be freed from the bondage of addiction!” she said.
Scott, a heroin user, relapsed after leaving Serenity House, but then regained sobriety in 2020 through the help of people he had met there.
“I owe my sobriety and life to the support that I gained while I was at the Serenity House,” Scott wrote.
Though he was an outstanding athlete at DeKalb High School, Rollins battled social anxiety around people, he wrote in his chapter.
At age 16, he thought he had found a cure for his shyness in marijuana and alcohol. In his first year of college, he settled on cocaine as his drug of choice.
Rollins dropped out of college and entered Serenity House for the first time at age 20. The sobriety he gained would be only temporary, until he returned and gained permanent control of his addiction in September 2015.
He had not been raised as a Christian, but his search for inner peace took him to Auburn First United Methodist Church in 2017.
“I went that Sunday and heard a message I did not think Christians would preach; they spoke of inclusivity, unconditional love and acceptance for all,” Rollins said.
Two years later, he enrolled in Duke Divinity School. He recently completed a summer chaplaincy internship at a hospital in Charleston, South Carolina.
“This chaplaincy experience has been so life-giving” that he intends to make it his career, Rollins said.
In the foreword to his book, Rollins wrote that he and the other contributors “share their stories in hopes that current and future residents will find solace in knowing that others with similar life experiences have spent time under the same roof and found joy, fellowship and contentment there.”
He added, “The Serenity House is not perfect, but we hope our stories prove that its structure worked for us, and we pray that you will take the chance of letting it work for you.”
