AUBURN — Winners from Friday’s pet parade have been announced.
Floats
1. Grayson, Ryleigh and Blake Barnhart; Dilyn McCrumb, Boston, Georgia and Ryleigh Young, Auburn.
2. Bonnie and Brian Kessler; Misty, Khloe and Korbin Gillian; Jade and Hunter Michael; Scout Warner, John Bell and Layla Evans, Auburn.
3. Charlie Fought; Brooks and Jonas Kummer, Auburn.
Horses and ponies
1. Darci Sprague, Hicksville, Ohio.
2. Noah Beisheim, Hicksville.
3. Kelsie Perez, Edgerton, Ohio.
Multiple dogs/exhibitors
1. Sarah, Olivia and Marissa Lehrman, Spencerville.
2. Carol Straub, Auburn.
Multiple kinds of pets
1. April, Andy, Leroy, Anna and Wyatt Ruckman, St. Joe.
