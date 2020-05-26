WATERLOO — The Waterloo Grant Township Public Library will be reopening Monday with temporary adjusted hours:
• Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.;
• Friday: 10 a.m. to 4:30p.m.; and
• Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12:30p.m.
The library will also be open from 9-10 a.m. for high-risk patrons.
Computer usage will be limited to 30 minutes.
Patrons are encouraged to wear masks in the library.
The library still will be providing curbside services, as well.
Weekly programs are
• Virtual Craft Program, Tuesday 2 p.m.; and
• Virtual Storytime, Thursday, 10 a.m.
The “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading will be held from June 1-27.
Visit the library’s Facebook page for any virtual programs:
Week 1: June 1-7
Chapter 1: Land of the Littles
• Weekly Challenge — posted Monday
• Virtual Craft — Tuesday, 2 p.m.
• Virtual Storytime — Thursday, 10 a.m.
• Make & Take Video — posted Friday
Make and Take bags can be picked up at the library Monday through Thursday during library hours.
Read away fines will be determined at a later time.
For more information on any event visit the Waterloo Grant Township Public Library at300 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, or the website, waterloo.lib.in.us, and Facebook page.
