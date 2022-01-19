GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc. has announced the awaited return of the 16th annual Circle of Friends Tea, “Around the World,” to be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 12:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m.
Guests will enjoy a variety of international teas, a luncheon and an assortment of individualized desserts. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask while not eating or drinking.
Guests will enjoy special entertainment, hear an inspiring patient message, and are encouraged to take a chance on a variety of gift baskets in the raffle. A wide variety of gift baskets donated by area businesses will be on display and may be won by purchasing raffle tickets that day for $20.
Teaspoon Sponsor Tara Martinez Photography will host a vintage travel photo booth area.
Tickets are available for purchase securely online at smhcin.org/tearegistration, at Little Sprouts or Lyn-Maree’s in Auburn, or by calling St. Martin’s Healthcare 357-0077. Tickets will be available for purchase through Feb. 11 or until sold out. Seating is limited and the event typically sells out quickly. Tea tickets are $25 apiece, with eight seats per table. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Various partnership and raffle gift opportunities are available. Those who wish to participate should contact St. Martin’s by Feb. 5. Additionally, those who have vintage suitcases that they would like to lend to the decoration committee may contact Grace Caswell at 357-0077 for more information.
St.Martin’s thanks its 2022 Tea Ticket Partner, Scheumann Dental Associates in Auburn.
Proceeds from the Circle of Friends Tea benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc., allowing for continued free healthcare services for the uninsured and under-insured neighbors in need.
