AUBURN — DeKalb County Health Department nurse and director Cheryl Lynch has been trying to recruit a registered nurse since the third week of December, she told the DeKalb County Council Tuesday.
The department went for a few months before even receiving its first resume, she added.
“I feel the pay we are offering is inadequate for what we are looking for in this position,” she said in a letter to the council.
“This person will be my first deputy. We need a mature, seasoned nurse that has management experience,” Lynch added.
Lynch told the council the department is not so much competing with other local health departments, but rather with local, private sector wages.
That, she said, is holding the department down in being able to recruit a nurse.
She asked the council to consider looking at increasing nursing wages now.
According to a job description provided to the council by Lynch, the vacant position offers pay of up to $54,727 annually, along with a benefit package, pension and retirement plans and paid time off.
“We are certain that the current wages are not competitive with the private sector in our area,” Lynch said in prepared talking points for the council.
“A previous nurse left us because they could make approximately $30,000 more per year working in this same area and they were also offered a $10,000 sign-on bonus.”
Lynch said the department has interviewed a very qualified nurse that had interest, but she was unable to accept the position due to the pay.
“We are not receiving applicants with the experience needed for this position,” Lynch said.
She said the county is looking for a registered nurse that has administrative, budget and grant-writing skills. The person would be trained to be Lynch’s first deputy and eventually would take over Lynch’s position when she retires, the council heard.
Lynch said the county also needs to prepare a succession plan for the department’s other two nurses.
Lynch said currently, no person is trained to take over from Lynch if suddenly she was unable to work. She estimated it would take three to five years for someone to learn the position and feel comfortable with it.
“This can’t wait,” she said.
Lynch said she does not think that employing contractors is an option and that someone familiar with public health nursing is needed.
Lynch reminded the council the issue was not about competition with other local health departments.
“It’s about wage competition with the local private sector,” she added.
“Unfortunately the gap in our current wages and the private sector is significant and that will need to be corrected before we’re able to hire and retain new nurses,” she told the council.
“In short, we feel … that we need an additional $13,500 minimum per year for each nurse to somewhat catch up with where the current surrounding wages are. And, if we’re going to be able to hire, we feel that it’s going to take an additional $10,000, plus possibly more each year, to allow us to compete for experienced nurses.”
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder echoed Lynch’s sentiments, noting the large sign-on bonuses that hospitals are offering.
DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring commended both Lynch and Souder for their work, service and expertise.
“If we are going to keep this up, we’re going to need to fund the department,” Ring said.
He noted that if the nurses’ salaries are increased, they cannot be making more than the department head, so a review of the entire salary structure of the health department will be necessary.
DeKalb County Auditor Susan Sleeper noted there is money available in the health fund to pay for increases.
“We need to do something to get the wages up in the department so she can get some people hired,” Ring said.
Ring noted that the county expects to learn more about funding from the state public health commission that might be coming to it. He noted that the DeKalb County Commissioners will need to either opt into or opt out of receiving those funds.
He asked the council’s human resources committee to meet and bring back a recommendation in June on any proposed increases the county should be looking at for the health department staff.
DeKalb County Councilman Rick Collins re-iterated Souder’s and Lynch’s observations regarding competition from the private sector.
“It’s a game of the highest bidder right now ... and that’s a tough place to be,” he said.
“It really has become a money game.”
