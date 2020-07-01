AUBURN — The Auburn Parks and Recreation will sponsor its annual Free Fishing Derby on Saturday, July 18, at Rieke Park Pond, 1600 N. Indiana Avenue.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the event will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. First- and second-place winners will win prize in the categories of longest fish, shortest fish and most fish caught. Age categories include: 10 and under, 11-16, and 17 and older. Awards will be given shortly after the end of the event.
Anyone age 17 older must have a valid fishing license to participate. Proper precautions to protect spectators, participants and staff will be taken. Event sponsors are Walmart, Kroger, Hoham Feed and Seed and Beber’s Shot and Sinker.
