Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall, 1312 W. Quincy St.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
9 a.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall, 102 N. Bridge St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
