ALBION — The DeKalb Central school district has received $1,500 in EnviroWatts funding from Noble REMC that will be used to kick off a district-wide recycling program.
The district's entire student body, ranging from 4-year-old pre-kindergartners to high school seniors, as well as more than 500 employees, will participate.
"Currently DeKalb Central Schools is poised at the forefront of local districts due to our progressive and innovative approaches to projects such as 1:1 technology, alternative fuel (propane) powered buses, and safety and security initiatives not only in the buildings, but on our buses as well," the district stated in its grant application.
"One area we would like to make strides in is the field of recycling.We are fortunate enough to have energetic staff and student groups ready to help expand our participation in this regard."
The district already has started outfitting its schools with the necessary recycling containers.
"To truly get this project started off with a bang, and to create a buzz of excitement throughout the district, we would love to have additional financial resources to create signage, educational materials and other project-related promotional items. Like most new initiatives, we feel that having the ability to create additional 'hype' helps to generate excitement among those involved. Our hope is that each child that gets excited and involved takes their excitement home with them and carries on what they have learned at school," the district said.
The recycling program will be in place at each of the district's schools as well as the central office and transportation, maintenance and tech departments.
"We fully anticipate a reduction in trash headed to the landfill by utilizing our new recycling services. Each school already intends to make this a student-led initiative that will provide children with both service and learning opportunities. Our ultimate goal is to create lifestyle changes and habits that will carry into each child's home life," the district stated.
"This project would benefit our 3,800-plus students, our 500-plus staff members, and with any hope, all of their families. This project has the potential to have far-reaching benefits for a large portion of DeKalb County."
Other EnviroWatts grant recipients are the Town of Churubusco for the purchase of plants to complete its South Street Rain Garden project and Oak Farm Montessori School at Avilla, which will use the funding to complete a permanent compost structure as a part of its Community Compost Initiative.
Noble REMC said it received a record number of grant applications. The grants are made possible by the electric cooperative’s participating members, who pay 1 cent extra for the first 500 kilowatt-hours they consume each month. Those kWh are then generated by renewable energy sources, and the pennies go to local projects positively impacting the environment.
REMC members who would like to participate in helping the community in this way may fill out the application available at nobleremc.com/envirowatts or call the office at (800) 933-7362 for more information.
