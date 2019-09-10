AUBURN — A light-hearted skit by noted Auburn author and playwright Rachel Roberts will be performed Sunday at Auburn Presbyterian Church, 12th and Jackson streets.
The public is invited to the performance, which will begin immediately after a brief 10 a.m. worship service in the sanctuary. A light lunch will follow in Fellowship Hall.
Titled “Pews, Pies, & Pastors,” the skit was commissioned to commemorate the church’s 175th anniversary. It is part of a year-long anniversary celebration.
With a cast of 15, the skit features a wide age range of actors as they seek answers about the church’s heritage and about life’s big questions from an enterprising young psychiatrist who keeps erratic office hours.
Roberts, a long-time church member, is the author of eight books and a member of the Dramatist Guild of America. Recently she was a top winner in the Literature & Drama NSDAR American Heritage Contest. For 15 years she wrote a personal opinion newspaper column.
Roberts has held numerous civic positions, including serving as past president of the Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees, and she remains an active member of the Auburn Arts Commission, the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, and Summit City Scribes.
