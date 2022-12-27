INDIANAPOLIS — Eleven new Indiana State Police officers participated in graduation ceremonies recently, marking the completion of the 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy.
The class includes one officer from Ashley and one from Fremont.
The ceremony took place in the Indiana State Capitol Rotunda. Opening remarks and commencement address were made by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.
Following the commencement address, the oath of office for the 11 new officers was delivered by the Honorable Justice Christopher M. Goff of the Indiana Supreme Court. Each new trooper was then presented their badge and official identification by Superintendent Carter and his staff.
The graduation marked the culmination of 23 weeks of intense training which totaled more than 1,100 hours. Some subject areas of training included criminal and traffic law, de-escalation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, impaired driving detection, scenario-based training, and a host of other academic subjects related to modern policing.
Each graduating trooper will be assigned to one of 14 Indiana State Police Posts across Indiana. Once at their assigned district, the new troopers will spend the next three months working side by side with a series of experienced Field Training Officers. The purpose of the field training is to put to practical application the training received throughout the formal academy training. Upon successful completion of field training, the new troopers will be assigned a state police patrol vehicle and will begin solo patrol in their assigned district.
The graduates, their hometown and assigned district is as follows:
Corey M. Bell, Muncie, District 51, Pendleton; Austin M. Collins, French Lick, District 34, Jasper; Gage Cummings, Petersburg, District 35, Evansville; Caroline A. Harding, Bloomington, District 33, Bloomington; Azariah S. Keith, Freedom, District 52, Indianapolis; Blake O. Kugler, Ashley, District 22, Fort Wayne; Robert M. Kuhn, Zionsville, District 52, Indianapolis; Braiden W. Lyons, Centerville, District 52, Indianapolis; Tyler M. Pinnington, Fremont, District 21, Toll Road; Jarod C. Sheetz, Rochester, District 16, Peru; and Austin D. Thomen, Plainfield, District 14, Lafayette.
