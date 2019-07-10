FORT WAYNE — The American Red Cross, citing a difficult Fourth of July week for blood and platelet donations and ongoing challenges finding new blood donors, said it faces a blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for eligible individuals of all blood types to give now and prevent delays in medical care.
Three blood drives will take place in DeKalb County this month: July 18 in Waterloo; July 23 in Garrett and July 26 in Auburn.
About 450 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and other community groups last week than during a typical week as people across the country celebrated the holiday with activities and travel, the Red Cross said in a news release.
The organization said this led to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week. The Red Cross said it now has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available — and less than a two-day supply of type O blood — for patients.
At least a five-day supply is desired, Red Cross officials said.
“Medical emergencies and critical treatments don’t stop for holiday celebrations. Patients depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day,” said Rodney Wilson, communications manager for Red Cross Indiana Ohio Blood Services. “Right now, the Red Cross only has less than a three-day supply when we need a five-day supply to be prepared for all situations that require blood products.”
To help meet this need, the Red Cross has added about 8,000 additional appointments at blood donation centers and community blood drives over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors.
DeKalb County
Waterloo
Thursday, July 18, 1:30-6:30 p.m., New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St.
Garrett
Tuesday, July 23, 1-5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 178, 515 W. 5th Ave.
Auburn
Friday, July 26, noon to 5 p.m., YMCA, 533 North St.
Noble County
Kendallville
Friday, July 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Post 2749, 127 Veterans Way.
Steuben County
Angola
Today, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sonlight Community Church, 455 N. Gerald Lett Ave.
Fremont
Thursday, July 25, 1-6:30 p.m., Fremont Community Church, 601 N. Coldwater St.
Orland
Thursday, July 25, 1-5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 423, 6215 S.R. 327.
