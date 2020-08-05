AUBURN — DeKalb County Relay for Life will conduct a drive-through luminary ceremony Saturday, Aug. 22, from 7-10 p.m. in the parking lot of Dayspring Community Church, 2305 Indiana Ave., Auburn.
The change to Relay For Life plans was made due to the American Cancer Society’s policy of no in-person Relays for 2020 due to COVID-19. Relay for Life no longer will be hosting activities at the James Cultural Center.
The drive-through ceremony will honor and remember ones who have fought cancer.
“ACS has had to put a hold on some cancer research due to decline in donations over COVID-19. We want to help by selling luminary bags to display at the drive-through,” said Relay volunteer Donna Seiler.
They can be purchased for $10 by credit card through www.relayforlife.org/dekalbcountyin. Bags also may be purchased by check or cash by contacting Seiler at 925-0507 or Amanda Thomas at 908-2917.
