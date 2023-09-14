AUBURN — DeKalb County courts will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, DeKalb County judges Monte Brown, Kurt Grimm and Adam Squiller have ordered.
In an addendum to the DeKalb County Courts Personnel Policy Handbook dated Sept. 1, the judges stated than in addition to all paid holidays observed by county government and beginning in 2024, Martin Luther King Jr. Day shall be a paid holiday for all court staff and that the courts shall be closed on that day.
In August, the DeKalb County Commissioners approved a holiday schedule for next year, reducing the number of county government holidays from 13 that are observed this year to 12. Commissioners President William Hartman proposed combining the holidays observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day to account for the one-day reduction in holidays.
Commissioners also declined to include Juneteenth as a county employee holiday.
Noble and Steuben county commissioners recognize 15 holidays each.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day will be combined as one, both being observed Feb. 19, 2024.
Juneteenth became an official holiday on June 17, 2021 and is celebrated on June 19. It commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
Hartman and Commissioner Todd Sanderson voted to approve the holiday schedule with Commissioner Mike Watson opposed.
On Monday, the judges released this statement regarding their decision to close their courts on Martin Luther King Jr. Day:
“Martin Luther King Jr. is arguably the most influential Black American who ever lived. An influential man of God, he drove the civil rights movement. The importance of Martin Luther King Jr. to Americans, Americans of all races, cannot be overstated.
“Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. Martin Luther King’s wife, Coretta Scott King said, ‘The greatest birthday gift my husband could receive is if people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds celebrated the holiday by performing individual acts of kindness through service to others.’ It would be impossible to honor the National Day of Service if people were not allowed the day off from their regular work.
“It is inconceivable that the DeKalb County Courts would not honor and respect him on the National Holiday specifically designated for that purpose. It’s hard to imagine being a black man ordered into Court on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The judge is white, the court staff is white, the probation officers are white, the lawyers are white, the security officers are white, and there this man stands before them. How could any Black American be confident of full, fair and complete justice under that scenario?”
During the commissioners’ meeting Monday morning, Watson made a motion to reinstate Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday as well as revisiting discussion on the county holiday schedule.
Sanderson seconded the motion to allow for discussion on the issue.
“One thing I saw on T.V., a company just took away — I don’t know which company it was, it was on the news — they took away … Christmas Eve to do Juneteenth. So they took one away and they added Juneteenth, which I guess you can celebrate that and not celebrate the birth of Christ. But anyway…,” Sanderson said.
“That’s an odd choice,” Watson added.
“I thought that was interesting. It was overwhelmingly accepted by the people that work there,” Sanderson said.
“Am I right, I think Good Friday is not a national holiday,” Hartman noted.
“Fair Day’s not either,” Sanderson added.
“My initial thought here is why would we want to have county people working on a federal holiday when the feds close, the banks are closed and all that. We do have some other holidays. If you’re hell bent on taking a holiday away, there are others that might make more sense,” Watson suggested.
“It’s not just taking holiday away. I don’t like to use that term and the reason being is, you know, I was telling people about what we did because there’s been talk in the circles … and I was talking to someone in the medical field and they get paid six paid holidays. And she goes, ‘13?’ She said, ‘Where do I sign up?’ And I said, ‘Well you can work for the county.’ You know, if you want to flip them ‘round, that’s fine. Get rid of Fair Day. Get rid of some other … Let’s flip them ‘round. I’ll have that discussion. I just think that 13 was over the top,” Sanderson said.
“I do too. I’m not willing to give back without taking,” Hartman added.
“If you run a business …. Go ahead and try to pay 13 paid holidays and see how long your business lasts in the private sector. It doesn’t work. No one does it. No one does,” Sanderson contended.
“I think 12 paid holidays is still a phenomenal thing.”
“Fair Day makes all the sense to me in the world. I mean, why are we giving a holiday for Fair Day?” Hartman asked.
Auditor Susan Sleeper said Fair Day is taken for the Columbus Day holiday.
“Again, we’re not taking away anything. We’re just being reasonable here,” Sanderson said.
“Well, the perception is that the employees are losing a holiday,” Watson said.
“But they’re not. They’re not losing a holiday,” Hartman replied.
“We just didn’t allow them to gain that one holiday,” Hartman said, referring to Juneteenth. “We’re not taking one away.”
Sleeper noted a holiday was taken away. While Juneteenth was proposed, employees never had had that as a paid holiday. However, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was taken away, she noted.
“They have one less paid holiday,” Watson concurred.
“I got more emails from people who don’t work for the county saying what the … are you guys thinking than I did from county employees,” Watson added.
“I’ve got zero comments opposing us taking that holiday. Zero,” Hartman responded.
“So I don’t know why your phone rings, but I’ve got zero, and that’s what I’m going by,” he told Watson.
Sleeper noted that 11 holidays are recognized as federal holidays.
“So we give 12. So we give one more than the noted federal holidays,” Sanderson said.
“We give the day after Thanksgiving, which is not a holiday, by the way,” Hartman added.
“That’s what I’m saying. We already give more than what the federal holidays are, so to say that we’re unfair, I think, is ridiculous. I get the point that maybe MLK was the wrong day to do. I will admit that,” Sanderson said.
“Along with saying no to Juneteenth at the same time,” Sleeper added.
“Why are we adding federal holidays that aren’t even defined, in my opinion?” Sanderson asked.
“I think Mike makes a valid point that MLK might have been the wrong day to do. But if we’re giving 12 and there’s 11 federal holidays, we’re doing more than what the federal government does. I think we’re very fair there,” Sanderson continued.
“I do too,” Hartman said.
“So do we want to reinstate MLK and drop Fair Day?” Sanderson asked.
“I’m happy to think about it. Think about it. Let’s not make a rash decision, and then decide. Talk about it,” he added.
“That’s fair,” Watson agreed.
The commissioners agreed to table the holiday discussion until their next meeting Monday.
