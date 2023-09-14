AUBURN — DeKalb County courts will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, DeKalb County judges Monte Brown, Kurt Grimm and Adam Squiller have ordered.

In an addendum to the DeKalb County Courts Personnel Policy Handbook dated Sept. 1, the judges stated than in addition to all paid holidays observed by county government and beginning in 2024, Martin Luther King Jr. Day shall be a paid holiday for all court staff and that the courts shall be closed on that day.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.