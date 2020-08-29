AUBURN — Bailey and Wood Mortgage Lender has opened a new Auburn location at 265 Duesenberg Drive.
Bailey and Wood is a family-owned mortgage lender. Founder D. Mike Wood has been in the mortgage industry for more than 20 years. After serving in many different roles through the years, he set out to create a mortgage company in 2007.
Wood has made it his mission to build a family-oriented company that recently was recognized as "Indiana's Top Workplace" among small businesses through the Indy Star.
Baily and Wood strives to give back to the community in a variety of ways, including hosting an annual charity golf outing as well as partnering with WISH TV for the Golden Apple Award that spotlights area teachers throughout Indiana and The Zone high school sports program.
The DeKalb Chamber Partnership will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.
