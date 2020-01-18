AUBURN — Five Republicans and one Democrat have filed as candidates for Indiana’s May 5 primary election.
Republicans seeking election include:
• Jeffrey Wible for state senator for District 13, which includes Garrett and Corunna;
• Christopher “Chris” Magiera for U.S. Representative, 3rd district;
• Mary Smaltz and Gavin Swift for delegates to the Republican state convention; and
• Jess Jessup for Grant 1 precinct committeeman.
Democrat Thomas Allan Schrader has filed as a candidate for U.S. Representative 3rd District.
They join other candidates who have signed up since registration began Jan. 8.
Local candidates have until Feb. 7 at noon to register at the DeKalb County clerk’s office.
