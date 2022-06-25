AUBURN — Sunny skies welcomed hundreds of volunteers ready to do good works in the community during Friday’s annual Day of Caring.
“My favorite part of the day is this — even though the projects are important — seeing 500 people take time out of their day for the same reason is incredible to me,” said United Way Executive Director Tyler Cleverly said looking over the tables of green-shirted workers.
“There’s not going to be any rain — it’s evaporation, not perspiration today,” said Resource Development Coordinator Mark Burnworth, recalling last year’s persistent rain showers during the event.
Teams first gathered at Kruse Plaza south of Auburn for a hearty breakfast prepared by Dutch Heritage Catering before setting out to work on 50 projects in the county.
Members of the DeKalb High School boys soccer team were at Image of Hope Ranch south of Auburn. Team members worked on building a sensory sand box, painting fences and staining decks and docks.
“We wanted to give back to the community,” team member Nolan Buehner said.
It is the fourth year that Image of Hope has been a Day of Caring site.
“The only way that Image of Hope is able to do what we do is programs like Day of Caring and volunteers,” said ranch executive director Alisha Shank.
“There’s no way we could have put together a nature center and obstacle course without Day of Caring,” shhe said of previous projects. “It helps us help our community.”
Assistant coach Austin Freels commended the team members for their efforts.
“It’s awesome to see the boys work constructively, outside the soccer field, and come together to give back to the community in this way,” he said.
Volunteers from New Millennium Building Systems in Butler rebuilt a deck, park benches and picnic tables at Sunny Meadows on C.R. 40 and also spruced up the landscape areas. Another team from SDI cold mill constructed a ramp at a rural Butler home.
Many projects involved home and agency repairs and landscaping work in the DeKalb County area.
Cleverly recognized several teams for their volunteerism and sponsorship:
• Golden Hammer sponsors this year are Steel Dynamics, Auburn American Legion Post 97, Butler Mill Service and Nucor Building Systems. Supplies were provided by Home Depot in Auburn.
• Silver Screwdriver sponsors are Ashley Industrial Molding, FCI Construction, Community Foundation DeKalb County, Metal X, Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club, Color Master Inc., Metal Technologies, Continental, TFC Canopy, RP Wakefield, Therma-Tru Doors, Auburn First United Methodist Church, Team Quality Services and DeKalb Molded Plastics.
• Green Thumb sponsors recognized were Charleston Metal Products Inc., Custom Coating, Drug Free DeKalb County, Noble REMC, Walmart Distribution Center and Workers World.
• Bronze Nail sponsors include Auburn Moose Family Center, Beacon Credit Union, The Bowen Center, C&A Tool, Community State Bank, Heidtman Steel, Lightner Law Firm, New Millennium Building Systems and Nucor Building Systems.
The United Way’s first Day of Caring was held on Sept. 14, 1999 with six projects planned around the county.
