WATERLOO — The Waterloo Lions Club is taking orders for one-pound bags of nuts now through Nov 2.
Prices are: large pecan halves or pecan pieces for $10, jumbo cashews $10, walnuts $8, and deluxe mixed nuts $9.
Orders may be placed by texting or leaving a message at 925-6954. Nuts will be available for pickup or delivery in the middle of November.
All profits from the nut sale will be used to help purchase much-needed fire equipment for the Waterloo Fire Department as well as other local causes, the club said.
