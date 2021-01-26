Today, I am going to share with you a list of common co-parenting challenges. Keep in mind while reading this list, that this is not a complete list. While you are reading this list, if you don’t see a familiar challenge that is related to your situation and circumstance, understand that does not necessarily mean that if your co-parenting lacks respect, communication, or is high conflict, that a challenge related to your circumstance situation is not affecting your co-parenting, or your child(ren).
The common short list of co-parenting challenges is:
1. lack of communication or disrespectful communication;
2. negative talk about the other parent to or in front of the child(ren);
3. the handling of schedule changes and lack of flexibility and adaptability;
4. lack of willingness to present a united front and set guidelines for technology and discipline (as examples, but there are many more);
5. lack of willingness to properly inform or share information regarding a child’s medical issues/needs and school performance/grades;
6. using the child(ren) as messengers;
7. not allowing phone calls or communication with the other parent while the child is away;
8. child support issues related to anger about a support order, to not receiving child support in a timely manner;
9. parenting time issues; and
10. different parenting styles, in that one parent may be more structured with routine, and the other parent may be more lenient and lax.
Again, this is a common short list, but there are so many more challenges that can become present in a co-parenting relationship, if there has not been a standard set or an expectation set for how parents want to co-parent. In your own experience, you may be able to name some that are not listed here.
Apply the four formula parts to respectful and responsible co-parenting, while also keeping in mind the goal for your co-parenting.
Separated or divorced parents should co-parent in a way that has the least amount of tension and upset on their child(ren), that is not confusing to their child(ren) and that allows the child(ren) to see that both parents love them and that both want the same thing for them.
The child(ren) deserve nothing less.
I hope you all have a great day.
