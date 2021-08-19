AUBURN — An Ashley man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges that he raped a woman while she was sleeping.
Carlos L. Cruz, 24, of the 100 block of South Gonser Avenue, is charged with rape, a Level 3 felony. He is accused of sexual conduct with a woman while the victim was unaware, according to documents filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Ashley-Hudson Police reported that on Tuesday afternoon, just before 5 p.m., Ashley-Hudson officers, as well as a detective from the Indiana State Police, went to an address in the 100 block of South Gonser Avenue in order to serve a felony arrest warrant. Contact was made with Cruz, and he was quickly placed into custody for an arrest warrant alleging a Level 3 felony rape. Cruz was then transported to the DeKalb County Jail without incident, police said.
In a police affidavit of probable cause, Indiana State Police Detective David Poe said a woman sought treatment at Parkview DeKalb hospital on Nov. 1, 2020. She said she had been sexually assaulted.
In an interview at the Auburn Police Department, the woman said she had been out celebrating Halloween with three other people, ending at a bar in Auburn. While at the bar, they ran into Cruz. The woman said she knows Cruz but is not friends with him. He is friends with another person in the group, the woman told Poe.
Near closing time, the five of them left the bar and went to a group member’s house on C.R. 18. They hung out for a while, and the woman decided to go to bed at about 4-5 a.m., the affidavit said.
The woman told police that at some point while she was sleeping, she was awoken by Cruz engaging in sexual conduct with her. A short time after she woke, he stopped, she said.
The woman said she was unable to speak or move while he was assaulting her because she was in shock, according to the affidavit.
Once the assault ended, Cruz got up and was either in another part of the room or an attached bathroom when he started crying, the woman told police.
Cruz told the woman that he did not know why he “did that” and that she did not deserve it, the affidavit said.
The woman admitted she had consumed alcohol, but said she could remember what happened.
On Nov. 2, 2020, Poe said he spoke with a friend of Cruz who had exchanged texts and messages with Cruz.
In the messages, Cruz admitted raping the woman.
During a police interview on Nov. 4, Cruz started off by saying that he made the worst decision that he ever could make, the affidavit said. He told police he suffers from alcoholism and was “plastered” that night. He admitted engaging in sexual conduct with the woman and that she never asked him to, according to the affidavit.
