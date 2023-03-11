YMCA hosting focus groups, ribbon cutting
AUBURN — The YMCA of DeKalb County will host community focus groups as part of the organization’s strategic planning process.
The groups will explore how the YMCA can better serve the public. Groups will meet March 21 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Butler Elementary School, north multipurpose room, enter through door 4; and March 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the YMCA community rooms, enter through door 4.
The YMCA will celebrate the official grand opening on the YMCA of DeKalb County Bridge Teen Room on March 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, snacks and refreshments and tours of the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.