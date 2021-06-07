AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over the three-day period of Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The county has reported 13 cases in the first week of June, an average of fewer than two per day. New cases have been in single digits each day since a report of 12 cases on May 7.
The weekend’s new patients include one younger than 5 years old, three in the 25-40 age bracket and two between the ages of 50 and 60, said DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder.
They bring the total to 4,410 positive cases in DeKalb County since the first case was reported March 24, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.