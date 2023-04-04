AUBURN — Tax bill statements were mailed Monday to all DeKalb County property owners, DeKalb County Treasurer Sandi Wilcox has announced.
The spring property taxes are due Wednesday, May 10 and the bill includes both the spring and fall coupons. If you did not get your bill, go to lowtaxinfo.com to print a copy, Wilcox said.
Tax payments can be mailed, paid online, paid at any of the eight bank locations listed on the back of the bill, placed in the outside drop box located on the north side of the DeKalb County Courthouse or paid at the treasurer’s office located on the second floor of the courthouse. Please be sure to include your payment coupons.
“We are pleased that all of our partner banks will continue to collect property taxes on behalf of the treasurer’s office. These banks include all county branches of Community State Bank, Horizon Bank, Farmers & State Merchants Bank and Garrett State Bank. You do not need an account at the bank to make your property tax payment but you must bring your payment coupons,” Wilcox said in a news release.
The treasurer’s office has recently launched a new, easy-to-use online property tax portal. Taxpayers are provided quick access to their parcel information to view bills, check balances, sign-up to receive bills electronically, receive bill reminders and make payments 24/7. Registration is not required. Online electronic payments can be made at co.dekalb.in.us, by clicking Online Property Tax Payments at the top of the page, Wilcox said.
The treasurer’s office processes more than 60,000 property tax payments between the spring and fall collection cycles along with answering more than 9,500 phone inquiries.
“We know that paying taxes isn’t something citizens of DeKalb County enjoy but is necessary to ensure the success of our county. We’ve worked hard to enhance our online platforms to ensure that taxpayers can easily retrieve the latest property tax information when it’s most convenient for them,” Wilcox said.
If you have questions, visit the DeKalb County website or lowtaxinform.com. You may contact the treasurer’s office by calling 925-2712 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The office is closed on Good Friday, April 7.
Parcels with a spring balance due after May 10 are considered delinquent and additional penalties will apply.
