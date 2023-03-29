AUBURN — The DeKalb County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner will take place Friday, April 14, from 5:30-9 p.m. at the National Automotive and Truck Museum.
The evening will include social hour, a silent auction, dinner, and keynote address by Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
Born and raised in Evansville, Crouch previously served as Indiana’s state auditor since January 2014.
Before becoming auditor, she served as the state representative for House District 78, which encompasses parts of Vanderburgh and Warrick counties. She was elected to the seat in 2005, and served as the vice chairman of the Ways and Means Committee and on the Public Health Committee. Throughout her years of public service, Crouch has been focused and committed to programs and services for people with disabilities.
Prior to serving in the House of Representatives, Crouch spent eight years as auditor of Vanderburgh County. During that time, her office received its first clean bill of health in decades from the Indiana State Board of Accounts. She then went on to serve as a Vanderburgh County Commissioner until joining the Indiana House of Representatives. She presided as president of that body during her third year in office.
As a public servant, Crouch has received the following awards and recognitions: Trine University Woman of Distinction (2021); Indianapolis Business Journal Woman of Influence (2021); Purdue University College of Liberal Arts Distinguished Alumna (2018); Indiana Association of Rehabilitation Facilities Lifetime Achievement Award (2015); Arc of Indiana Public Policy Award (2012); National Coalition of Capital Champion of Small Business Award (2012); and Indiana Association of Rehabilitation Facilities Legislator of the Year (2011).
Constitutionally, as lieutenant governor, crouch serves as the president of the Indiana Senate.
Statutorily, the lieutenant governor oversees a portfolio that includes the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, Office of Community and Rural Affairs and Indiana Destination Development Corporation .
Additionally, Crouch chairs the Roundtable on Mental Health, the Intellectual and Development Disabilities Task Force and the Civics Education Commission.
Other initiatives she and her office oversee include the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, the Golden Hoosier Award, Hoosier Women Artists and Brilliant Firefly.
Crouch graduated from Mater Dei High School in Evansville. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Purdue University, majoring in political science. She is married to Larry Downs and together they have a grown daughter, Courtney.
Open seating for the dinner is $40 per person or reserve a table for $375. A social hour, silent auction and cash bar will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dinner, catered by Dutch Heritage, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Recognitions and tributes will be at 7 p.m., followed by the keynote address at 7:30 p.m. Closing words and silent auction results will be at 8 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at https://tinyurl.com/5n7hjutr. R.S.V.P. by March 31. Call vice chairman Mary Diehl at 249-5523 or email vicechairman@dekalbcountygop.com.
