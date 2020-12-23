AUBURN — DeKalb’s VOICE, the Community Foundation of DeKalb County’s youth philanthropy group, will be accepting grant proposals beginning Jan. 1, 2021 for charitable programs or projects that address local community challenges or build on successes. Student organizations whose members perform volunteer service in support of charitable activity are also encouraged to apply.
Organizations planning to apply are to take note that the Community Foundation of DeKalb County has recently implemented new software for their granting processes. They will no longer accept VOICE grant proposals from the old process. To access the new grant portal, visit the foundation’s website, www.CFDeKalb.org, click on “DeKalb’s VOICE,” and click the “Apply Now.” The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, 2021.
DeKalb’s VOICE members are students in grades 9-12 who represent each of DeKalb County’s schools. They meet monthly during the school year to learn about the community’s charitable needs and how to address them. The Dekko Foundation, Community Foundation DeKalb County and local school corporations foster DeKalb’s VOICE, working together to grow a new generation of philanthropic leaders.
