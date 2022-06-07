AUBURN — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1801 N. Main St., will host a parking lot bazaar June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food and vendors and proceeds will go to Women's Care Center of Northeast Indiana.
