AUBURN — Some of them fist-bumped Santa Claus while others had their photos taken with one or both fuzzy mascots.
While they go to different schools, what the children all had in common was they went home with a bunch of new toys, courtesy of the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and Jakks Pacific Inc. co-founder Stephen Berman.
For 13 years, the Pacers organization has partnered with Jakks, the largest toy retailer in the U.S., said Kelli Towles, senior director of community engagement for the Indian Pacers and Indiana Fever player relations.
A big Pacers fan, Berman and Pacers/Fever owner Herb Simon have been friends for many years. “They came together and really wanted to benefit kids in Indiana,” Towles said.
The first year, children around the Indianapolis area were invited to toy giveaways, but the project quickly grew, and by the next year, went to communities around the state. This is the first year visiting Auburn.
“We wanted to do something in the outlying cities around the state,” she said. “We decided to take our own ‘toy sleigh’ and go around the state.” Other cities to be visited are Fort Wayne, Monticello, Princeton, Richmond and Rockville.
“Kelli reached out to us and wanted to know if Auburn wanted to be involved in this program,” Auburn Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger said. “We immediately said we did. We’ve been in contact since August or September.
“We reached out to J.R. Watson, McKenney-Harrison (elementary schools), the United Methodist Church with their day care and preschool and DeKalb County Division of Family and Children Services and SonShine Ministries to get kids to come in and get the free toys.”
“Over the years, because of that one singular friendship, we have been able to go all over the state of Indiana and give toys to children like you,” Eddie White, senior director of communications for the Pacers, told the gathered children.
“This year, not only are we going all over the state of Indiana, we’re also sending toys to the Ukraine, where the children in Ukraine who really need some smiles and joy in their lives.”
White thanked state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, for his efforts in helping make the day possible. Auburn Mayor Mike Ley greeted children and their families.
Along with Santa Claus, children met a couple of Pacemates and interacted with Pacers mascot Boomer and Fever mascot Freddy.
“We love it,” Towles said. “We always say we’re the Indiana Pacers. Being able to see the different communities and ultimately the joy on the kids’ and families’ faces makes it all worth it.”
“We like to do things within the community and this helps us reach out even more,” Heffelfinger said. “We enjoy it.”
