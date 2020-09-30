AUBURN — For one 16-year-old DeKalb High School student, winning in a cattle show was a new experience Tuesday. For a classmate, it’s starting to become a familiar feeling.
Braelyn May of Auburn became a first-time winner in Tuesday’s 4-H Dairy Beef Show at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
Her 1,298-pound Brown Swiss steer advanced to the championship drive by winning the medium-weight division for dairy steers. May’s steer then became the grand champion.
The show’s judge liked “his structure and how well he was put together and built,” May said.
May hopes to go further with showing cattle and ultimately aims to become a veterinarian, she said. Right now, she serves as president of the Jackson Blue Ribbons 4-H Club.
Carlie Taylor emerged as the premier showmanship winner in dairy beef, advancing to the top-level contest by first winning Tuesday’s senior showmanship competition.
It marked Taylor’s first time as the best in showmanship for dairy beef.
“I grew up showing beef cattle, so it’s really similar,” Taylor said about the dairy beef division. She previously won a premier showmanship award for sheep at the 2018 fair.
Adding to her credentials, earlier this summer, Taylor and her steer worked together to win the senior showmanship competition at the Indiana State Fair.
“My steer is really good, and he holds still,” she said about the feeder steer, less than 1 year old, she showed in Tuesday’s contest. Taylor also credits coaching by family friend Matthew Troyer for her successful showmanship season.
Only a few weeks into her junior year at DeKalb, Taylor already is specific about her plans after high school. She said she hopes to attend Purdue University or Michigan State University to study animal nutrition with a minor in genetics.
With the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair canceled this week, the 4-H program is conducting its annual livestock shows in a limited format.
The schedule calls for only one livestock show each day, with participants bringing their animals to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds only on the day each species will be shown.
All 4-H shows are closed to the public.
The remaining schedule, with starting times:
• Thursday — sheep, 11 a.m., 1 1/2 hours;
• Friday — goats, 11 a.m., 3-4 hours; and
• Saturday — poultry, 11 a.m., 4 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.