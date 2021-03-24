AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department will offer a course in Basic Handgun Safety and Shooting Fundamentals.
It will take place Friday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT at the Auburn Police Department Firearms Training Facility, 1131 W. Auburn Drive.
The course will cover the basics of firearm safety and shooting fundamentals. It is designed to provide the beginner or novice shooter with the knowledge and skills to safely and accurately fire a handgun.
Once registered, participants will be contacted for confirmation and payment arrangements will be made. Payment must be made prior to attending the training.
Instructors for the training all are Certified Indiana Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors.
The class will be eight hours in duration, with lunch provided.
Class size is limited to 16. Participants must be at least 18 years old, or age 16 and accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The course fee is $130 for a participant who provides his or her own handgun and ammunition, or $150 if a student needs to borrow a handgun and ammunition.
A minimum of 100 rounds of ammunition will be needed. Participants must supply their own hearing and eye protection. A billed hat and closed-collared shirt are recommended. The class will be held rain or shine, so participants should dress appropriately.
A registration link is online at signupgenius.com/go/4090b4ca8a72da5fc1-basic2.
