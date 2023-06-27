WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board approved several school district and personnel moves at its June 20 meeting.
An adjustment was approved for the 2023-2024 school calendar at the recommendation of Superintendent Steve Teders.
Friday, Sept. 1 is a student day and will count toward the total number of days in the first nine weeks and the first semester of the school year. With the adjustment, the last student day will now be Thursday, May 23 and the last teacher day will be Friday, May 24.
In a memorandum to the school board, Teders noted the rest of the calendar has been corrected to account for the adjustment. Graduation is still scheduled for Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 2 p.m.
The regular July board meeting will now be 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 to allow for all five board members to be able to attend in person. A work session will remain scheduled for Thursday, July 13.
The school board also approved Warrick & Boyn LLP to provide services beginning July 1 through June 30, 2024.
Raihanne Garrett, who has served as director of student services at DeKalb Middle School since the fall of 2019, has been named associate principal at the school. Under a 205-day contract, she will be paid an annual salary of $70,259.65, plus the administrative benefit package of $22,500.
Melissa Helmsing has been named as director of human resources for the school district. Helmsing will be paid a salary of $94,000 for 260 days with benefits. According to a note to the board from Teders, Helmsing spent the past 13 years at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
The school board also approved memorandums of understanding between the district and the Northeastern Center for counseling for mental health issues and between the district and Brightpoint Head Start/Early Head Start.
Under the Northeastern Center MOU, the program provides two free counseling sessions with a master level therapist for DeKalb Central students and staff. Northeastern Center will also provide two free teacher/staff training sessions on behavioral topics during the school year as well as programs for students and parents.
The following resignations were accepted:
Amanda Kelley, DeKalb High School paraprofessional; Tony Miller DeKalb High School assistant speech coach; Carie Burris, James R. Watson Elementary paraprofessional; Christopher McDowd, maintenance; Charlene Scanlon, DeKalb High School food service; Carly Schaffter, James R. Watson Elementary food service; Jasmine Fee, Waterloo Elementary paraprofessional; Jed Freels, DeKalb High School speech coach; Kaitlyn Ramer, DeKalb Middle School food service assistant manager; Megan Dean, DeKalb High School teacher and volleyball coach; Michelle Gamble, James R. Watson Elementary food service; Samantha Monnin, Country Meadow Elementary paraprofessional; Trace Dean, DeKalb High School teacher; Trisha Miller, Waterloo Elementary food service; Brenda Swoveland, James R. Watson paraprofessional; Kyle DeKoninck, DeKalb High School assistant varsity baseball coach; Amy Weiler, DeKalb High School unified track and field coach; Jesse Garrett, DeKalb High School track and second assistant football coach; Kelly Beakas, DeKalb High School unified track coach; Steven Jones, DeKalb High School fourth assistant football coach; Kirsten Treesh, Waterloo Elementary applied skills paraprofessional; Leah Henderson, DeKalb High School FFA club sponsor (both positions); Pauline Gowins, DeKalb High School paraprofessional; Craig Long, director of transportation; and Eryn (Mirra) Niblick, Waterloo Elementary teacher and STEAM club.
The board approved these appointments:
Brenda Hoff, DeKalb Middle School special education paraprofessional for the 2023-2024 school year; Cassie Yarian, DeKalb Middle School food service, effective July 25, 2023; Diana Higgins, James R. Watson Elementary food service, increase hours to 25 per week effective 2023-2024 school year; Mackenzie Cox, Country Meadow Elementary long-term sub third grade, effective approximately Nov. 6, 2023; Megan Davis, DeKalb Middle School, sixth grade science teacher; Tina Owens, Country Meadow Elementary, food service, decrease hours to 17.5 per week effective 2023-2024 school year; Laura Dangler, DeKalb Middle School food service assistant manager, effective July 24, 2023; Derek Wolf, James R. Watson Elementary food service, effective July 25, 2023; Brittany Williams, James R. Watson Elementary, food service, effective July 25, 2023; Linda Bender, James R. Watson Elementary special education paraprofessional for 2023-2024 school year; David Snodderly, Country Meadow custodian, effective immediately; Denton Gamble, DeKalb High School second assistant football coach; Rudy Pierre Louis, DeKalb High School, one-half fifth assistant football coach; Jacob Johnson, DeKalb High School, one-half fourth assistant football coach; Troy Lefevra, one-half fifth assistant football coach; Christopher Adamisin, DeKalb High School director of bands; Kara Morehead, Waterloo Elementary special education teacher; McKenney-Harrison Elementary physical education paraprofessional; DeKalb High School head and assistant coach list; Taylor Sprinkle, DeKalb Middle School band teacher; Kara Woods, James R. Watson Elementary, first grade long-term substitute, 2023-2024 school year; and Kassi Carson, Country Meadow, early intervention preschool paraprofessional.
The school board also approved a leave of absence for Waterloo Elementary teacher Kara Morehead effective Sept. 11 to Oct. 27, 2023.
The board accepted donations in the amount of $21,682.73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.