AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday backed a request to hire an additional full-time environmental health specialist for the DeKalb County Health Department.
County nurse Cheryl Lynch told the commissioners the health department needs more help.
“We’re doing what we can with the staff we have,” Lynch said. “We have few people trying to do multiple jobs.”
Environmental health specialist Bernie Sukala handles restaurant inspections, while Cathy Manuel focuses on septic systems. However, they also deal with numerous other complaints and requests, the commissioners heard.
An additional health specialist could help both Sukala and Manuel, Lynch said.
“We could use much help,” Lynch said. “We’re on guard the whole time.”
Lynch said the DeKalb County Board of Health supports the additional position.
“This probably should have been done a long time ago,” Lynch said.
Lynch told the commissioners Noble County has three environmental health specialists and Steuben County has the equivalent of four.
Commissioner Don Grogg agreed the department needs at least one additional person.
“I’m on board for full-time,” Commissioner William Hartman said.
“Me too,” added Commissioner Jackie Rowan.
The commissioners will submit their recommendation to the DeKalb County Council, which will take any final action on the request.
Also Monday, the commissioners rejected a bid of $378,200 from Engineered Soils for construction work on C.R.71 between C.R. 40 and C.R. 28. The bid was the only one received.
Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said an initial estimate had put the project cost around $235,000. Parker and the commissioners discussed the possibility of the county performing temporary work on the road this year and re-bidding the project in the winter.
Commissioners directed Parker to consider whether he wants to rebid the project or seek other alternatives, and report back to them next week.
“We’ll put our heads together,” Parker said.
Parker and the commissioners also discussed the issue of trees that are in the highway department’s right-of-way but are on private property.
Parker said he has been contacted by a county resident on multiple occasions about a tree that she fears is going to fall and wants the county to remove it. The tree is in the county right-of-way, but is on private property.
Commissioners’ attorney Jim McCanna noted that while a tree might be in the county right-of-way, the tree is the property owner’s responsibility, not the county’s.
The commissioners approved spending $15,000 from their budget to seal and coat the roofs of two highway department buildings that are leaking.
