WATERLOO — The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be in DeKalb County Aug. 2 and 3. Parkview Physicians Group – Pediatrics will be on site to provide care to children 0–18 years at Waterloo Elementary School on Aug. 2 and at DeKalb Middle School on Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Available services include: wellness visits; immunizations; screenings (hearing, vision, developmental); point of care testing (lead, strep, urine); fluoride treatments; and childhood health and safety education.
Due to COVID-19, visits are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call, 1-877-PPG-TODAY (774-8632). Walk-ins will be assisted to schedule an appointment for later time slot or on a different day. Availability will vary.
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile delivers no-charge services to families without medical insurance. Families with medical insurance are welcome.
