AUBURN — The DeKalb County 4-H Council is looking for groups to work in the 4-H food stands at the upcoming DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. This is an opportunity for groups, co-workers, clubs, and organizations to promote themselves to a large audience while supporting the DeKalb County 4-H program.
Shifts are three to four hours in either the north or south food stand during fair week, Sept. 24-30. Shifts require five people age 13 and older to serve food and drinks to fairgoers. Workers can wear their swag, post a sign or banner, and have a lot of fun while supporting both their group and DeKalb 4-H.
Mult.iple shifts and days are available to choose from.
Groups interested in signing up or anyone with questions should contact Linda Carunchia at 4hfoodstand2023@gmail.com.
