FORT WAYNE — General Electric Quarter Century Club's annual get-together, normally scheduled for the Saturday after Labor Day, has been canceled for 2020 due to the virus situation.
At this time its anticipated that the 2021 event will take place as usual, said Ellen Durnell, secretary for the club.
