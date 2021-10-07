GARRETT — Have you ever experienced an artist painting someone’s soul?
Throughout history, having a portrait painted from life was a privilege reserved only for clergy, royalty, or the very prominent and wealthy class.
Visitors to the Garrett Museum of Art have an opportunity to watch as Hilarie Couture shares her talent and expresses her personal connection with her sitter, Garrett native Patrick Hunter.
The portrait painting demonstration will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St.
The event is free and open to the public with all ages welcome.
Through her brushes to the oil paint and onto the canvas in 1 1/2 hours, Couture will talk about her methods as she works and will welcome audience interaction. After the presentation, the painting will be available for purchase. A percentage of the proceeds will benefit the museum.
Couture has always been an artist but only recently has she been able to concentrate on her art full time. All of her life experiences have translated to her canvases.
A self-taught artist, she attends workshops led by artists she admires. She is represented by Attic Gallery in Camas, Washington and Castle Gallery in Fort Wayne.
In 2016, Couture curated her own traveling show called “Founding Mother’s Portraits of Progress,” painting 55 portraits of women who made significant contributions to her community. In an effort to honor them, the show was also documented with a book she wrote.
Couture has won numerous awards for her paintings and is a member of the Northern Indiana Pastel Society and the Fort Wayne Artist Guild. She believes in giving back to her community and teaches workshops in her studio and is a popular instructor for various art guilds, retirement facilities, and community colleges.
Besides painting romantic narratives, Couture offers portraits and other commissions at her studio/gallery in Fort Wayne or on location. She also creates wedding and special event paintings with an option to attend the venues to paint live on site.
Couture is inspired by light and color and her passion brings an energy especially to the painting of people. Her work combines meaning, contrast, subject matter, thick and thin paint, pastels, gold leaf, and some unconventional materials. In whatever she creates, the goal is to cause the viewer to linger, wonder, and enjoy the works.
Couture’s work will be on exhibit in the Spotlight Gallery at Garrett Museum of Art through Sunday, Nov. 7. Museum hours are Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 4-7 p.m., and Sunday 1-4 p.m. Other hours by appointment by calling 704-5400.
Private tours available upon request for small groups. More information can be found at garrettmuseumofart.org @_gmoa or at the Garrett Museum of Art on Facebook.
