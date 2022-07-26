AUBURN — Kathleen A. Snyder, Horizon Bank’s vice president, investment sales and compliance manager, has announced the promotion of Tera Gilbert as vice president, personal trust officer. Gilbert is located at 212 W. 7th St. in Auburn.
Gilbert started her career at Horizon in 2000 as a senior trust administrator. Most recently, she held the title of assistant vice president and personal trust officer.
Gilbert is responsible for working with individual clients and business owners with a focus in coordinating estate, investment, retirement and financial planning strategies. In addition she aids clients with life insurance, disability insurance, long term care insurance and annuity needs while building long-term customer relationships.
Gilbert graduated from the Indiana Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and holds an Indiana Life, Accident, and Health Insurance license. She is an active member of the Carroll High School PTO, and volunteers at Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana.
