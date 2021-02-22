AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners opened bids for a package of three highway projects at their meeting Monday morning.
The projects would use most of the county’s $1 million Community Crossings grant from the state, awarded in December.
API Construction submitted the lowest bid of $1,187,180. Competing bids came from Brooks Construction with $1,214,861 and E&B Paving at $1,376,525.
Highway superintendent Ben Parker will review the bids and make a recommendation on March 1 about which one the commissioners should accept.
The projects involve paving 7.5 miles of rural roads, all in the northwestern quadrant of the county. The selected contractor will apply new asphalt on:
• C.R. 27 from 1,200 feet north of U.S. 6 to the Ashley town limits at C.R. 4;
• C.R 10 from C.R. 27 to C.R. 19; and
• C.R. 19 from U.S. 6 to C.R. 28.
