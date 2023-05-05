AUBURN — Excelsior Arts Academy will hold auditions Monday and Tuesday for the summer musical production of “The Little Mermaid.”
Auditions are open to anyone ages 8-22. They will be held at the new home of Excelsior Arts Academy at the First Christian Church, 910 North Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Beautiful mermaid Ariel should be a happy girl. She lives in an enchanted undersea country, her father is a king, and she has the most beautiful singing voice. But she is a passionate, headstrong teenager, and wants what she cannot have — to live on land.
When she falls in love with a handsome human prince, Ariel is more determined than ever to gain a pair of legs. But her only option is to defy her furious father, and bargain with Ursula the Sea Witch, giving her voice as the price of entry onto dry land. With the help of Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and court composer Sebastian the crab, Ariel must wordlessly gain Prince Eric’s love within three days — or lose her soul to the ambitious witch.
Based on the classic Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, and the popular Disney film, this musical staging of “The Little Mermaid” features a book by Doug Wright, with the score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater featuring the songs “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.”
Audition times are 6-8 p.m. on both days. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing a short song. Script cuttings will be available on the Excelsior website and also at the auditions. There are 20 roles plus ensemble. This production will be directed by Shelley Johnson with choreography by Josh Sassanella.
Show dates for the production are June 28, 29 and 30 and July 1.
Those who have any questions or have a conflict with auditions should contact Kent Johnson at 413-3747.
