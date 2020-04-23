AUBURN — City of Auburn leaders will meet Tuesday in hopes of providing some relief to the city’s largest electricity customers.
On the table will be a petition to suspend “demand ratchet” charges to more than 100 major electricity users for six months. The city will ask the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for permission to do so.
Customers with demand-ratchet status are required to pay 60% of the demand portion of their usual monthly bills, even if their use falls below that level.
The rule becomes unfair in this spring’s business downturn caused by the coronavirus, said Chris Schweitzer, superintendent of the Auburn Electric utility.
The Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. in City Hall, followed by a Common Council meeting at 5:30 p.m.
The city does not know if the IURC will approve the suspension or how long it might take for a decision, said City Attorney W. Erik Weber.
While industrial use is down, residential use of electricity has increased by 6-7% during stay-at-home orders, because people are spending more time at home, Schweitzer said.
However, the city’s 115 largest customers — all affected by demand-ratchet charges — buy 78% of Auburn’s electricity, Weber said.
Overall, the city saw a 25% decrease in electricity sales for March, and the dropoff is expected to grow larger, says the resolution that will be discussed Tuesday.
The Board of Works conducted its regular meeting Thursday morning in City Hall.
The board approved Mayor Mike Ley’s request to amend a contract with Martin-Riley Architects-Engineers of Fort Wayne. The company previously was hired to design a remodeling of the east wing of City Hall, which houses the offices of the mayor, clerk-treasurer and utility billing.
The consultants now will look at possible changes to the rest of the building, including the police department offices and the Department of Building, Planning and Development on the second floor.
Chief of Police Martin D. McCoy received permission to hire Kyle Thomas Woods as a first-class patrolman. He is coming to Auburn from the Garrett Police Department.
Water Pollution Control Superintendent Todd Sattison was authorized to seek price quotes for doubling the wastewater treatment plant’s storage capacity for biosolids.
The bunkers now are designed to hold 3-4 months’ accumulation of solids, he said.
“The last two springs, they’ve been completely full,” he said, because farmers could not apply the solids when their fields were too wet for spreading.
“Farmers can’t stockpile it — it’s not allowed,” Sattison told the board. Instead, the treatment plant must store the solids until farmers are ready for application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.