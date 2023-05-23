AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday denied a request for a driveway variance that would have allowed for the installation of a driveway to property on C.R. 20, between C.R. 27 and C.R. 23.
Jack Hill requested the variance at the commissioners’ May 15 meeting, explaining that his proposed driveway does not meet required sight clearances of 500 feet as it has a sight clearance of 470 feet.
The commissioners discussed other possible alternatives, such as placing “hidden driveway” signs or lowering the speed limit to permit lesser sight distances.
The commissioners asked highway superintendent Ben Parker to apply for a traffic study, which will be carried out at no cost to the county and is required if a change is being made to the speed limit.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson had said he would like to see the proposed driveway location and the road in question for himself. The commissioners tabled the matter until Sanderson has visited the site.
Monday, Sanderson reported that allowing a variance for the driveway where the road speed limit is 55 mph is not appropriate and recommended denying the request until the commissioners see what the speed study says.
