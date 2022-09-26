HUNTERTOWN — Several area bands competed at the Carroll Invitational Saturday.
DeKalb’s Baron Brigade placed second in Open Class B, winning the caption award for best music. The Brigade finished with a score of 66.150.
Plymouth placed first with a score of 68.250. Plymouth won for best visual and best general effect.
North Side (65.950) was third, followed by East Noble (64.600), Huntington North (62.800) and Leo (60.400).
Angola placed third in Open Class C, with a score of 63.400. NorthWood placed first (66.700), winning the awards for best music, visual and general effect. Concordia was second at 64.850. New Castle (61.000) placed fourth and Knox (59.100) was fifth.
Whitko (57.750) won Open Class D, winning the caption awards for best music and best visual. Woodlan (56.700) was second, winning for best general effect. Adams Central (53.100) was third.
Eastside finished fourth in Scholastic Class B with a score of 41.600. Heritage (44.900) was first, winning for best visual. Manchester (44.700) was second, winning best music. Bishop Dwenger (43.700) was third, winning best general effect.
In Scholastic Class A, Snider was first at 56.400, sweeping all three caption awards. Warsaw (54.550) was second, followed by Northrop (53.900), Columbia City (51.750), Delta (45.650) and New Haven (42.300).
Host Carroll performed in exhibition.
Garrett and Angola are slated to compete this Saturday in Open Class C at the Homestead Fall Festival of Bands invitational. Garrett performs at 2:15 p.m. and Angola performs at 3:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.