INDIANAPOLIS — It is fair to say that DeKalb County schools scored above the state average passing rate in this year’s Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination assessment.
One DeKalb County school — the private St. Joseph’s School in Garrett, recorded a 100% passing rate. Other DeKalb County school districts performed above the state average of 81.2% with 91.1% passing in the DeKalb Eastern school district (97.2% at Riverdale and 87% at Butler Elementary); 87.6% passing in DeKalb Central schools (96.7% at James R. Watson, 83.9% at McKenney-Harrison, 83.7% at Country Meadow and 72.7% at Waterloo;) 87% passing at Hamilton Elementary; and 85.7% passing at J.E. Ober in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school district.
IREAD-3 results show that nearly one in every five Hoosier third-grade students (18.8%) did not achieve reading proficiency on IREAD-3. Beyond just proficiency rates, an analysis across student populations shows a significant literacy gap widening among Indiana’s racially and ethnically diverse, low-income, special education and English learner students.
At the private Lakewood Park Christian School, 91.1% of third-graders passed the test.
“Through significant research, we know how important it is that children learn to read by third grade, and we take that mission very seriously in Indiana,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Literacy is vital to ensure Indiana’s students are prepared to explore and experience a variety of pathways, and that’s why we’re working to empower Indiana’s schools and educators with research-based, proven strategies to support our students as they learn to read.”
Following academic disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, intentional effort is required to ensure students receive foundational reading skills for long-term success, the IDOE said. To provide additional support for Indiana schools as they teach students to read, IDOE is working to support schools in implementing evidence-based literacy practices based on the Science of Reading. The Science of Reading is a compilation of scientific research on reading, reading development and reading instruction.
To support schools as they implement evidence-based reading instruction, IDOE will partner with participating schools to train literacy coaches to help local educators implement Science of Reading-based instruction in their classrooms. Local schools can opt-in to the initiative, with a focus on schools where IREAD-3 and ILEARN results show that students need the greatest support as they learn to read.
IDOE plans to begin training coaches and school faculty on the Science of Reading by summer 2022.
