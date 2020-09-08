Today
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Thursday
9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Rummage sale, Auburn First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave.
Friday
9 a.m. to noon. — Rummage sale, Auburn First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave.
Dusk — Movies in the Park, Wild Cherry Park, St. Joe, featuring “Overcomer.”
Saturday
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale, Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn; adults and children’s books, CDs, DVDs, audio books and collectors books. Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, Sept. 18
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — A Taste of the Fair, hosted by the DeKalb County Fair Association and RM Auctions, RM Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11-A, Auburn. The event will feature a walk-through fair food alley of more than 25 food vendors. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. No on-site seating will be available.
Saturday, Sept. 19
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the Education and Exhibition Plaza across the street from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; free coffee; no entry fee for hobby, custom, antique, performance cars.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — A Taste of the Fair, hosted by the DeKalb County Fair Association and RM Auctions, RM Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11-A, Auburn. The event will feature a walk-through fair food alley of more than 25 food vendors. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. No on-site seating will be available.
Sundown — Free outdoor movie, title to be announced, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; parking first come, first served.
Sunday, Sept. 20
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — A Taste of the Fair, hosted by the DeKalb County Fair Association and RM Auctions, RM Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11-A, Auburn. The event will feature a walk-through fair food alley of more than 25 food vendors. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. No on-site seating will be available.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Thursday, Sept. 24
6-8 p.m. — Cruise-in on the courthouse square in Auburn; free admission for car exhibitors and spectators; car registration begins at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets.
on the northeast corner of the square; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival .
in cooperation with the Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Noon to 4 p.m. — Vintage car cruise-in at the Spencerville Covered Bridge. Free admission. Food trucks will be on site. Tables and chairs will be available, but visitors may bring their own lawn chairs.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Noon — Our Lady of Fatima 15 Decade Rosary, DeKalb County Courthouse Square, north sidewalk. Masks are required. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, call 925-9252.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
