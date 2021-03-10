FORT WAYNE — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks has opened an electronic submission process for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
This competition is open to all high school students in Indiana’s 3rd District.
The artwork that wins the district competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The winner will receive two tickets to Washington, D.C., from Southwest Airlines to attend a reception, the date of which is to be determined.
The 2021 contest theme is patriotism — the feeling of love, devotion and sense of attachment to the United States.
“Try to think outside of the box when deciding what patriotism means — and looks like — to you, and show us in your artwork,” said a news release from Banks.
All submissions are due by Thursday, April 15, and participants should email their submissions to RepBanks.Art@mail.house.gov.
The email submission should contain:
• a clear, high-resolution picture of the student’s artwork uploaded in a PDF, JPEG, or PNG file; and
• a scanned, signed copy of the Student Information and Release Form, complete to the best of the student’s ability, and uploaded as a PDF.
The subject line of the email should read “2021 Congressional Art Competition Submission.”
The email body should include: student’s name; school’s name; art teacher’s name; student’s grade level; name of artwork; medium used; and description of artwork.
“Make sure to write in why you think your piece captures this year’s theme, and what the image you chose to focus on means to you personally,” the news release instructs entrants.
The Virtual Online Gallery will launch on April 21. For additional details on the competition rules and guidelines, visit the Congressional Art Competition page on Banks’ website.
