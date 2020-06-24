I am almost finished with this series on “agreed expectations” that will be a list of things to implement in your co-parenting relationship for hopeful change.
Keep in mind the formula parts as you begin applying tips from this list.
Today, agreed expectation No. 15 is: “Agree that you will make important decisions together and put your differences aside to do so.” There it is, an agreed expectation that includes formula part No. 2 (set aside your differences).
Really give thought to what you might consider an “important decision” that you would not want to be excluded from. During this pandemic, it may be how you are each following, or not following, recommendations and guidelines in your city, county and state. I mention that topic because it has become an issue in co-parenting since the beginning of the pandemic.
Maybe it is a discussion and decision about your child’s school performance, or an illness. Whatever the important decision is, the importance of the decision being made together needs to trump any ill feelings you may have toward your ex. Also remember, this is for your child(ren).
Agreed expectation No. 16 is: “Agree and listen to each other with respect of each other and your views, even if they are different.”
Maybe as you have read through these agreed expectations over the last many weeks, you have seen the simplicity in them. That being said, simplicity becomes not so simple and very complicated if you are in the middle of high conflict co-parenting, or less than respectful co-parenting.
I know I keep saying this, but I am still going to say it again: “Applying the four formula parts to successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting is key for getting these agreed expectations in place, as well as applying any other helpful co-parenting tools to your situation.”
I hope you all have a great week.
