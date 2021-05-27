AUBURN — A man suspected of robbing a Speedway gas station in Auburn has been arrested in Jeffersonville, Auburn Police said Thursday.
David James Nehmer, 31, of Paw Paw, Michigan, is the suspect in an armed robbery May 15 at 1:38 a.m. at the Speedway station at 7th Street and Grandstaff Drive in west Auburn.
Police said Nehmer entered the convenience store, spoke with the cashier, displayed a knife and demanded the money from the cash register. The cashier activated a silent alarm before running out of the store.
Nehmer allegedly stole several packages of cigarettes. A witness saw the suspected robber drive away in a dark-colored minivan.
During their investigation, Auburn Police learned that Nehmer allegedly used a stolen VISA gift card at another Speedway station in Auburn. Officers were able to obtain video of the suspect from both Speedway locations.
The stolen VISA gift card was purchased by its rightful owner in the Kalamazoo, Michigan, area and used there primarily after its theft. Auburn Police reached out to law enforcement officers in Michigan for assistance in identifying the suspect from the Speedway videos.
An officer with the Paw Paw Police Department recognized the man as Nehmer. Paw Paw police were investigating Nehmer for an auto theft that occurred on May 14. Police determined that the mini van seen leaving the Speedway station was the stolen vehicle.
Nehmer had an active arrest warrant in Michigan for a parole violation related to assault by strangulation, police said.
On May 21, the Jeffersonville Police Department in southern Indiana arrested Nehmer on charges of resisting law enforcement, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief, police said. He is being held there for the warrant from Michigan.
Criminal charges against Nehmer in DeKalb County are pending, Auburn Police said.
