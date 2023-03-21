First Friday features winter market
AUBURN — April’s First Friday will feature a winter market Friday, April 7.
The public is invited to a fun evening in downtown Auburn from 5-8 p.m. There will be music, shopping and food and beverage options at restaurants and bars.
Joe Justice will be playing at the Auburn Atrium Marketplace, where there also will be a winter market with face painting by Amarra Nester. Nature’s Mercantile will host a soap-making workshop.
