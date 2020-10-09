AUBURN — Todd Sanderson is running as the Republican candidate for the Northeast District seat on the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners.
Sanderson is opposed by Democratic candidate Kevin Heller in the Nov. 3 election. The seat is open because incumbent Commissioner Jackie Rowan is retiring.
Although the candidates must live in their district, all voters in the county can cast ballots in the race.
Sanderson, 48, lives on the north edge of Auburn. He is a second-generation co-owner of Sanderson Auto Sales in Auburn, where he has worked for 31 years, including the last 20 years as co-owner. He also is a commercial pilot and flight instructor.
“I’m a fiscal conservative,” Sanderson said. “ Low taxes bring more businesses to our area. Those businesses provide higher-paying jobs.” He also describes himself as a strong right-to-life supporter and constitutional originalist.
Sanderson said he has sustained a business that his father started, using conservative fiscal principles.
“I understand budgets very well,” he said.
To increase its budget without raising taxes, Sanderson believes county government needs a part-time or full-time grant writer
“I wonder how many grants we have missed by not having someone that’s completely dedicated to that — who could go out and seek grants on behalf of the county, again to build that infrastructure that’s going to bring the businesses make people want to live here?” Sanderson said.
With state and federal grants available, he said, “You’d be foolish not to take the money.”
However, Sanderson believes private-sector funding also can be used to make improvements, with support from county government.
“I’d really like to see things like the trail system completed, so we can draw that talent to DeKalb County,” as one example of a public-private project, he said. “There’s a lot of support for trails.”
More people are starting to look at places like DeKalb County to make their homes, Sanderson said, and they want features such as parks and trails.
“The jobs aren’t here because the culture isn’t here. I want to see those kids return here” he said about young people who grow up in the county.
“How do we get people to move to this county? We’re going to be competing for some very high wage-earners … they add to our tax base. … We need wages to increase so people can pay taxes, so we support an infrastructure,” he said.
“You can still be a fiscal conservative and an original constitutionalist, like I am, and still support public endeavors, because they do bring good to the community that everyone can use,” he said.
Sanderson points to the current campaign to repair the 1873 Spencerville Covered Bridge as an example of how the private sector can work with government. A community group raised $50,000 to contribute to the cost of repairs.
“I want to see more of that type of integration between government and the people. Let’s work together for solutions,” he said.
“That bridge is an asset to the community. It’s not a liability,” he said. When it is repaired, he said, the county should build a strong but attractive barrier to keep oversized vehicles from driving on the bridge.
In making decisions on taxes, Sanderson would ask, “How does it affect our middle class and lower class — because they’re going to get hurt.”
He added, “Higher property taxes and higher local income taxes hurt the middle class and poor much more than the rich. … When I make decisions on spending money, I have them in mind.”
Commenting on current issues before the commissioners, Sanderson believes a site for a new highway department headquarters on C.R. 27 near Waterloo makes good sense. If a purchase of that site falls through, he said, “We need to take our time and do it right,” looking for “the right location and the right deal.”
He believes a new jail, when it is built, likely should go near the Community Corrections center at the west edge of Auburn.
Sanderson would like to see the public allowed to bring cellphones into the courthouse again. Commissioners banned them last year when installing a new security system for the courthouse.
“The cellphone itself adds no security risk whatsoever — zero. There’s no reason to not allow cellphones in the courthouse,” he said.
He believes courthouse security can be further improved with more monitoring cameras and door alarms.
Sanderson would like to see a ballot referendum on the question of allowing all-terrain vehicles to operate on county roads.
“When there’s controversial things like that — throw it to the people to vote,” he said.
Sanderson said he is the best candidate in his election race to uphold the county’s values.
While a county commissioner does not make policy on issues such as abortions or gun rights, he said, “Someday I could run for representative or senator. The commissioner position is a possible stepping stone to higher offices that do actually control policies such as right-to-life issues. I think people need to know where I stand on those issues, just in case I decide to run further in the future. I believe I’m the right candidate for those reasons.”
