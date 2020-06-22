AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club will not be attending the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival over Labor Day weekend, club officers announced Sunday night.
Citing the risks of COVID-19, the club released its decision Sunday, following a virtual meeting of its board of directors on Saturday.
“The Board of Directors does not feel that we can provide a safe environment for our club volunteers and members during in-person events, and we voted to cancel our scheduled events over Labor Day weekend,” the directors said in a statement to members on the club’s website: acdclub.org.
Club members held their first national reunion in Auburn in 1956, and by the late 1960s, the event had grown into the community-run Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, one of Indiana’s largest tourist attractions.
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival board announced June 11 that it “intends, at this time, to hold the festival over Labor Day weekend as scheduled” in spite of the worldwide pandemic caused by the coronavirus.
The festival is scheduled to begin Saturday, Aug. 29, and continue throughout the following week, with most events occurring Sept. 3-5 on Labor Day weekend.
The ACD Club’s annual Parade of Classics dates back to 1956 and serves as a centerpiece of the annual festival. The parade takes place on Saturday afternoon of Labor Day weekend and follows Auburn streets to the courthouse square, where club members from around the nation display their cars to admirers.
In recent years, the parade has featured more than 200 Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg cars made by the Auburn Automobile Co. and considered among the finest American classics.
The festival offers much more than the parade, however, including a cruise-in that attracts more than 500 cars from all eras, free concerts, food and two auctions of collector cars.
The ACD Club also displays its cars for the public in Eckhart Park before the annual parade. Club members also attend private events, including a brunch where awards are presented for the cars judged to be the best restorations.
The ACD Club said that since March, its board members “have been looking into various options to safely proceed with our planned reunion.”
Its statement said, “We understand how important our annual reunion is to our club members and this was not a decision that the board of directors took lightly. We contacted and were contacted by many members to listen to and discuss all options prior to our decision. Among the factors considered were the health and welfare of our volunteer workforce, many of whom would be unable to attend this year, current CDC and state guidelines and unknown conditions that may be in place over Labor Day weekend, travel restrictions for attendees, and the resources needed to provide safe events. We adamantly felt that the health and safety of our members needed to be paramount when making this difficult decision.”
It added, “We know that many members will be very disappointed that there will not be club-sponsored events in Auburn. We, as board members, are also disappointed, and have been working to come up with alternate ways to commemorate our 65th reunion.”
The club’s message described plans for a "Virtual Labor Day Annual Reunion.”
“We might not gather as an official group this year, but we can still celebrate the 120th anniversary of the Auburn Automobile Company and ‘Women Behind the Wheel,’ which is the theme for this year’s festival."
The club said it would conduct its annual meeting Sept. 6 using the Zoom platform.
The club’s website lists four regional events that already have been canceled this year, with another cancellation of a meet that was scheduled for July 10-12.
The ACD Club Reunion joins other major classic-car events that have been canceled this year, including the Antique Automobile Club of America’s meet scheduled for October in Hershey, Pennsylvania, which began in 1954 and attracts an estimated 200,000 people, and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California.
