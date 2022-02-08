AUBURN — The Auburn Utility Service Board didn’t let a lawsuit filed last week by Mayor Mike Ley deter it from having an organizational meeting Monday night.
The first order of business was to appoint Kevin Webb as board chair and Matt Kruse board vice chair by unanimous consent by the board. Both appointments were approved 6-0, because Councilman Mike Walter was 15 minutes late for the meeting. Walter is the lone Democrat on the board and has consistently voted against its formation.
With a chair in place, Natalie DeWitt was appointed board secretary and the board retained the services of Jeff Goeglein of Shambaugh, Kast, Beck & Williams, LLP.
“I hope we have a good experience here,” Webb said after accepting the appointment. “There are going to be some learning curves.”
With appointments complete, the board turned its efforts to stabilizing the leadership of Auburn Electric and Auburn Essential Services, appointing Rob Higgins as interim superintendent.
Since the firing of Superintendent Chris Schweitzer in December, Higgins has been working in that capacity unofficially.
“I want to thank the utility service board. I am humbled to be named interim,” Higgins said. “I will work with the board as well as the other governmental arms of the city.”
He went on to say that he is looking forward to working with the newly-created board.
“There is a lot to do,” Higgins said.
One of the main issues currently is shoring up the workforce at Auburn Electric and AES as several key positions need to be filled to keep both departments operating smoothly.
Higgins estimated that between Auburn Electric, AES and the information technology department, there is a need for 12-15 people. Auburn Electric is in need of seasoned linemen and apprentices to fill open positions.
Megan Hill, an AES employee, joined Higgins at the meeting, expanding on the needs of AES. She said AES is in need of four individuals immediately, including a Geographic Information System administrator.
Higgins said unfortunately now isn’t a good time to attract new talent to the city with all of the turmoil between the Common Council/Utility Service Board and the Mayor’s office. He went on to say the low unemployment rate will also make it a challenge.
“I think we are going to be at a disadvantage,” he said.
Higgins, Hill and John Kramer, who works in the information technology department, also updated the board on issues in each of their departments during the hour-long meeting.
Before closing the meeting, Kruse said he believed it is now prudent to establish a search committee to find a permanent superintendent for Auburn Electric and AES.
The lawsuit filed by the mayor will be heard in the coming weeks, once a special judge for the hearing is finalized.
On Monday, Steuben County Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat was chosen for the case, but his paperwork declining the appointment was filed late in the day. DeKalb County Superior Court II will continue the search for a special judge.
Ley will also be submitting the needed signatures to have the issue go before the voters of the city in the form of a referendum. Ley is hoping the issue will be on the May ballot.
The next utility service board meeting will be Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers. Meetings in March will be the second and fourth Mondays at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.